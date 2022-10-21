They replace Jamie Jones-Buchanan who has taken up a new role outside the rugby department and Sean Long, following his move to become team boss at Featherstone Rovers.

Smith said: “I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Chev and Scott next season.

“I have known Chev for many years and he is a talented coach who has developed and grown over the last few years. He has brought through an exciting crop of youngsters from our academy.

Scott Grix, left, with Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“Scott showed his commitment to his coaching development this season after coming to the Rhinos in his spare time to work with the Super League squad.

“He is a popular person within our group and someone I think will thrive in a full-time environment with this squad.

“Both will work with our performance director Richard Hunwicks and plans for our pre-season schedule are already well advanced.”

Walker, 40, scored 86 tries in 183 appearances for Rhinos and was a Grand Final winner in 2004.

Chev Walker, right, with Rhinos player Harry Newman.

He had spells in rugby union and at Hull KR and Bradford Bulls, where he began his coaching career as an assistant to Smith, before returning to Leeds in 2017.

He coached the under-18s to the club’s first academy Grand Final win since 2007 this year, as well as taking charge of Rhinos’ reserves.

Grix, 38, joined Rhinos this year on a part time basis, while also working as strength and conditioning coach and assistant-boss at Halifax Panthers, under his younger brother Simon.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He made more than 400 appearances for Doncaster, Leigh, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Widnes and Halifax and was capped 22 times for Ireland before hanging up his boots a year ago.

Rhinos are now advertising for an academy head coach to succeed Walker in his previous role.

