Rhinos’ off-season signings have not been as high profile as some of their Betfred Super League rivals, including Thursday’s round one hosts Warrington Wolves.

But Smith insisted: “The result of your recruitment can only ever be seen by performances and results on the field.”

Newcomers Derrell Olpherts, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan are all included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad to face Warrington and will make their debut if selected on the night.

French international Justin Sangare is among the players in line to make their Rhinos debut at Warrington on Thursday. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I think if anyone’s basing recruitment on resumes or profiles, that’s not the best way,” Smith said. “Everyone we’ve brought in has come in for a particular role and to fit the needs of the roster.

“I am confident in all of those guys coming in and contributing well. A few of them are projects and won’t contribute a lot to the performance on the field in Super League this season, but they will be growing towards the years to come. Those higher profile guys we’ve got, I think, will make a big impact when the time comes.”

Two other recruits Nene Macdonald (quad muscle) and Luke Hooley (ankle) are ruled out through injury, alongside Harry Newman (hamstring), Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder) and James Bentley (knee).

Five of Rhinos' nine off-season signings played in the lower divisions last year, including James McDonnell, but coach Rohan Smith is confident they can all handle the step up. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Teenage centre Max Simson is expected to miss the entire season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (acl) damage in training.

Warrington also have key men missing. Former Australia and Samoa Test prop Josh McGuire, signed from St George-Illawarra, will begin a seven-game ban after being sent-off in a pre-season win over Leigh Leopards.

Fellow front-row recruit Gil Dudson suffered a broken hand in the same game and acl victims Joe Philbin and Connor Wrench remain on the casualty list from last season.

New signings Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano and Josh Drinkwater are poised for their Warrington Super League debut.

David Fusitu'a hasn't made a competitive appearance for Rhinos since last August, but is in the initial squad to take on Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Leeming, Tetevano, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Roberts, Donaldson, Ruan.

Warrington Wolves: from Ashton, Bullock, Clark, Currie, Drinkwater, Dufty, Harrison, Hayes, A Holroyd, Kasiano, Mata’utia, Mikaele, Minikin, Nicholson, Ratchford, Thewlis, Vaughan, Walker, Whitehead, Williams.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).