Leeds Rhinos predicted team to face Warrington Wolves in Super League round 1

Coach Rohan Smith has given little away about Rhinos’ lineup for their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves.

By Peter Smith
2 minutes ago

Despite injuries to at least four first-choice players, Smith has named a strong initial 21 and some good players will are set to out.

Rhinos’ spine appears settled, but decisions will have to be made in the three-quarters and up front. Here’s a predicted lineup.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Rhinos' new number one will start in that role against one of his former clubs.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Wing: Liam Tindall

The three-quarters are a puzzle, but Tindall did well at the end of last season and his inclusion allows for movement elsewhere.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Derrell Olpherts

Will surely be in the 13 if fit, but that could be either at wing or centre, which is where he was pencilled in when he signed.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Lui Roberts and Rhyse Martin are other options, but Handley if fit Handley will certainly be in the 13 and started at centre in the final pre-season game.

Photo: Steve Riding

