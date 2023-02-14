Coach Rohan Smith has given little away about Rhinos’ lineup for their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves.
Despite injuries to at least four first-choice players, Smith has named a strong initial 21 and some good players will are set to out.
Rhinos’ spine appears settled, but decisions will have to be made in the three-quarters and up front. Here’s a predicted lineup.
1. Full-back: Richie Myler
Rhinos' new number one will start in that role against one of his former clubs.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Wing: Liam Tindall
The three-quarters are a puzzle, but Tindall did well at the end of last season and his inclusion allows for movement elsewhere.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Derrell Olpherts
Will surely be in the 13 if fit, but that could be either at wing or centre, which is where he was pencilled in when he signed.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Ash Handley
Lui Roberts and Rhyse Martin are other options, but Handley if fit Handley will certainly be in the 13 and started at centre in the final pre-season game.
Photo: Steve Riding