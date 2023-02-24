Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith talks old boys' return, fortress Headingley and Hull FC threat

That’s the warning from Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith as his side bid to bounce back from last week’s shocking 42-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one.

Centre Sutcliffe and Dwyer, a hooker, switched clubs during the off-season and will be back on familiar turf in only their second game for Hull.

“They’ll pose the same threats they posed when they were here playing for the Rhinos,” Smith predicted.

Ex-Leeds players Liam Sutcliffe, second from left and Brad Dwyer, fifth from left, will be back at Headingley on Friday with Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They were both good servants of the club and dangerous players in their own right and they’ve started the season strongly.

“I know those guys love playing at Headingley and I can’t imagine that changes just because the jersey changes. They’ll be excited by playing here, I assume - as is everyone when they come here.”

Hull are aiming to beat Leeds at Headingley for the fifth successive year, but Rhinos have a 100 per cent winning record in competitive home games under Smith, who took charge last May.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He admitted: “Home form’s very important to every team that wants to be successful. Our fans are unbelievable and the crew who were there last week were great for us.

“It’s important to get the home season started strongly now and reward those people for their passion for the club.”

The Leeds coach will be up against his uncle Tony Smith who got his career as Hull boss off to a winning start with a 32-30 win over Castleford Tigers last Sunday, after they led 32-6 with a quarter of the game remaining.

Rohan Smith felt Hull played well “in parts” and will be a different proposition to the side Leeds thrashed 62-16 at MKM Stadium last July.

Liam Sutcliffe scored a try on his Hull debut against Castleford last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Hull are forming their own identity as a team under a new coach so they will be a work in progress, as are we with lots of changes to our roster and a fresh start,” he said.

“They are playing a lot more freely, relaxed, moving the ball and kicking when they feel there’s an opportunity.

“They clearly showed some real strike in their friendlies and in last week’s performance they were red hot for a period.”