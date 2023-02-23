Friday’s meeting between Leeds and Hull FC at Headingley will be the first time the two men have squared off as head coaches.

Tony, who joined Hull in the off-season, is the brother of Rohan’s father Brian Smith, who also had a spell in charge of the back and whites as well as coaching Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity, along with several top clubs in Australia.

Tony Smith, 56, was in charge of Leeds from 2004-2007, winning two Grand Finals and has also transformed the fortunes of Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

Brian Smith - Tony's brother and father of Rohan - had a spell as Wakefield Trinity coach in 2015-16. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Assessing what his uncle has achieved in the British game, Rohan, 41, said: “I am just getting started, but Tony is second to none, I suppose, in the impact he has had on lots of different clubs and the competition itself.”

But the Leeds boss insisted the two are their own men and Tony has had no direct influence on his nephew’s career.

“Tony and I haven’t really spent much time in each other’s company,” he said. “He was over here in the late 1990s when I was a teenager at home [in Australia].

“He stayed here and we’ve crossed paths a little bit and chatted on the phone; we haven’t spent a lot of time together, but we’ve been influenced by the same coaches, I guess - my father and lots of others who have come from his coaching career.

Hull coach Tony Smith looks on, right, as Leeds' Rohan Smith takes his place at the Betfred Super Leagues launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Some of the guys I have coached and Tony has coached say we say things and do things similarly in some respects, but also that we are different. Both of them are compliments.”

Rohan added: “We don’t talk that much about footy when we do talk. We check about each other’s families and see how we are doing as individuals.

“He is my uncle so he’s looking out for me as a younger bloke, but he also tells me not to call him uncle.

“We are kind of on the same journey, but at different stages of it. We don’t talk heaps of footy, but I have asked for some advice over the years.”

Then-Leeds coach Tony Smith and captain Kevin Sinfield show off the Super League trophy at Old Traffordn in 2007. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The family connection adds extra intrigue to what is already a big game as Leeds attempt to bounce back from last week’s mauling at Warrington Wolves and Hull aim for a second successive win following their round one success against Castleford Tigers.

But the Leeds man said both coaches will be treating it like any other match. He pledged:

“Tony and I haven’t spoken this week, but we have spoken about it in the past. It’s Hull against Leeds and maybe after the game we’ll take a moment to reflect together, but it plays no bearing in the prep’ for me.”