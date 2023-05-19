Rhinos won the competition three years ago, but have fallen at the first hurdle in each of the past two seasons.

They begin their campaign with a sixth round tie against holders Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Saturday, eight days after a 40-18 victory at the same opponents in Betfred Super League.

“Every week is an important game,” Smith insisted. “At the start of the year everyone wants to be competing in the big games at Old Trafford and Wembley so we are very hungry to get out there and do our best. Playing against one of the premier teams to get started is a great challenge.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are unbeaten in three encounters with Wigan under Smith and have come out on top in five of the past six meetings.

They trailed 14-0 in the first half last week and were eight points adrift when Zane Tetevano was sent-off just before the break, but scored six tries in a blistering second half performance.

“It is not going to have any bearing, other than we got a good look at each other,” Smith insisted of the league clash at DW Stadium.

Liam Tindall scored Rhinos' seventh and final try in last week's win at Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I think it’s one of those games that’s very easy to move on from because it was unique. I’ve not seen too many games anything like that before.”

Smith added: “Last week we fumbled around in the first half, but in the second half we managed to complete a few sets and build a bit of pressure and a few things went our way also.

“The energy and spirit they showed is important in every game, so [we want to] get that part right - ideally from the first minute - and then see how long we can go for.”

The tie is being broadcast live on BBC One and Smith stressed: “It is a chance for us and Wigan to put on a good show. Leeds and Wigan have great history, no more than last week.

Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, Richie Myler and Nene Macdonald celebrate Rhinos' win at Wigan last week. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“That was a memorable game in lots of ways and if we can put on some kind of memorable performance for the neutral supporters or people who are new to rugby league, that’s important.”

But he stressed: “To get out there and compete and scrap and find a way to win a Challenge Cup game is the priority. If it’s entertaining, that’s a bonus.”

Saturday’s game is Smith’s first Challenge Cup tie in charge of Leeds, but he has history in the competition dating back a quarter of a century.

His father Brian Smith coached Bradford Bulls to the final in 1996 and the Leeds boss recalled: “I know what it means to the people over here.

“It certainly made an impression on me as a young kid and going to Wembley in 1996 when Bradford were there was a phenomenal experience I still hold close to my heart.

“To be competing to get there is a privilege and something I always look forward to being able to do.”

Bulls beat Rhinos in the 1996 semi-final and Smith recalled: “The final [against St Helens] was a high-scoring game; they didn’t get the result, but it was a great contest and a great atmosphere.

“It’s like nothing you get in Australia, that’s for sure, so it was a very special day even though the result didn’t go the [right] way for my family.”

