Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith gives Kruise Leeming update and outlines injury latest
Leeds Rhinos will see the best of Kruise Leeming when he returns against Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday, his coach Rohan Smith reckons.
Rhinos’ captain was in outstanding form before suffering a stress fracture in a foot during a big win at Hull in July, but Smith insisted the hooker has put his time off to good use.
“Kruise has really used the time to focus on his own game,” Smith said.
“He has really got himself around how the coaches have been thinking and spent some time with us.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
2
Leeds United boss reveals ‘Champions League’ argument which convinced Rasmus Kristensen to join
-
3
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
4
Leeds United XI predicted to face Barnsley as Jesse Marsch starts six youngsters
-
5
Leeds United man puts weird moment behind him to make mockery of £15m transfer discrepancy
“He has really grown in this period, I think.
“I am looking forward to Kruise getting part of the game, which could be a big part or a small part.
“He is in very good condition, but we will see how the game’s going.”
Smith has been able to name a 21-man initial squad for the first time in several weeks, with Tom Briscoe vying for a return from the ankle ligament injury he sustained in April and David Fusitu’a available after a two game ban.
“It is good to have people competing for positions,” Smith said.
“That’s really pleasing, there’s good energy among the guys and we are going to need everyone in the next couple of games, I’d imagine.”
Briscoe and Fusitu’a are competing to replace winger Liam Tindall who suffered a thumb injury in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves.
Smith said they are “both in contention”but revealed: “Fus has had a few little niggles that have coincided with [his ban] so we’ll wait for a final check.”
Read More
Of Tindall, Smith said: “He’s okay, he has a chance of being able to play again.
“It’s not a really serious, long-term situation.
“It is healing quite well, but still pretty tender.
“He’ll have a rest this game and we’ll see what happens.”
Loose-forward Cameron Smith has also dropped out from last week’s team, because of a leg injury.
The coach said: “It’s not too bad I’d imagine he will be back in the picture for the Catalans game on Monday, or maybe not until Castleford the following saturday.
“We’ll have to see how things settle.
“It’s not deemed a long-term or a significant thing, it’s more or a wear and tear situation.”