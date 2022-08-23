Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ captain was in outstanding form before suffering a stress fracture in a foot during a big win at Hull in July, but Smith insisted the hooker has put his time off to good use.

“Kruise has really used the time to focus on his own game,” Smith said.

“He has really got himself around how the coaches have been thinking and spent some time with us.

Kruise Leeming has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture in a foot against Hull last month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He has really grown in this period, I think.

“I am looking forward to Kruise getting part of the game, which could be a big part or a small part.

“He is in very good condition, but we will see how the game’s going.”

Smith has been able to name a 21-man initial squad for the first time in several weeks, with Tom Briscoe vying for a return from the ankle ligament injury he sustained in April and David Fusitu’a available after a two game ban.

David Fusitu'a could return from a two-match ban, if some 'niggles' clear up. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

“It is good to have people competing for positions,” Smith said.

“That’s really pleasing, there’s good energy among the guys and we are going to need everyone in the next couple of games, I’d imagine.”

Briscoe and Fusitu’a are competing to replace winger Liam Tindall who suffered a thumb injury in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves.

Smith said they are “both in contention”but revealed: “Fus has had a few little niggles that have coincided with [his ban] so we’ll wait for a final check.”

Liam Tindall's thumb injury is not season-ending, Rohan Smith says. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of Tindall, Smith said: “He’s okay, he has a chance of being able to play again.

“It’s not a really serious, long-term situation.

“It is healing quite well, but still pretty tender.

“He’ll have a rest this game and we’ll see what happens.”

Loose-forward Cameron Smith has also dropped out from last week’s team, because of a leg injury.

The coach said: “It’s not too bad I’d imagine he will be back in the picture for the Catalans game on Monday, or maybe not until Castleford the following saturday.

“We’ll have to see how things settle.