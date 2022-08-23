Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ under-18s face Warrington Wolves at Headingley in a curtain-raiser to the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds and Huddersfield Giants.

Rhinos are third in the academy table, behind leaders Warrington and St Helens on points difference, going into the final round of the regular season.

“If we win and Saints get beat by Wigan we will finish top,” coach Chev Walker said.

Winger Neil Tchamambe has been a regular try scorer for Rhinos' academy this season. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Matthew Merrick Photography/Varley Picture Agency/Leeds Rhinos

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is our last game, then it’s the semi-finals and as part of their development it would be great for them to play in front of a good crowd at Headingley.

“It is all development, regardless of the result, but it will be a really good experience for them and give them a little taste of what it feels like.”

The top three teams have all lost only twice this year, one of Warrington’s defeats being at home to Rhinos.

Full-back Riley Lumb has impressed for Rhinos' under-18s this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Warrington are in good form, Walker warned.

“They have done really well this season and grown as the year has gone on so it will be a tough challenge.

“We went to their place and won with only 14 players early in the year so we have kind of got a psychological advantage, but form’s different.

“We have been going well as well, we have been improving so it should be a great game.”

Will Gatus is included in Rhinos' academy squad to face Warrington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos will be without their full-time players Jack Sinfield, who is with the first team, Max Simpson, due to an ankle injury and Levi Edwards, on loan at York City Knights.

Recent signings from Castleford Tigers Will Shaw and Freddie Brennan-Jones are both included in Rhinos’ squad and Walker said: “We are pretty much full-strength.

“We have managed them through pretty well, we don’t have many injuries so we are looking healthy at the right time of the year.

Defeat for Rhinos this evening could see them overhauled on points difference by fourth-placed Hull who end their regular session against Hull KR on Saturday.