Bradford-born Milnes, 23, has been touted as a possible target for Rhinos despite being under contract at the Robins until the end of 2025.

Hull KR also have half-backs Mikey Lewis and Jordan Abdull on their books and this week confirmed Tyrone May will join them in 2024 from Catalans Dragons.

A dejected Rowan Milnes in the royal box at Wembley after Hull KR's Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds are in the hunt for play-makers following Blake Austin’s departure to Castleford Tigers and with Aidan Sezer set to leave when his contract expires this autumn.

Milnes, who started at stand-off in last week’s Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat by Leigh Leopards, could fit the bill if Rovers are prepared to let him leave.

Asked about Milnes at his weekly preview press conference on Thursday, Smith said: “I’ve not spoken to Rowan other than saying hello to him at a pre-season trial game and I said congratulations to him after they beat us the other week.”

But he added: “He is a player I have known for a long time. He was in the Bradford system when I was there, [he is a], good player.