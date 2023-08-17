Leeds Rhinos have got one player back from long-term injury and another is close but a third has been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Coach Rohan Smith confirmed centre Harry Newman will return to Rhinos’ squad for Sunday’s visit of Warrington Wolves, for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against St Helens at Headingley on May 26.

Second-row Morgan Gannon, who sustained ankle damage in the same game, also has a chance of being in Rhinos’ initial 21 when it is named at noon on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But prop Justin Sangare will not play again this season because of the foot injury he picked up against Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Newman has been hit by a series of hamstring issues over the past two seasons, but Smith confirmed: “He will be back.”

He said: “It is a boost for everyone. He is an infectious character, he has got great energy and great spirit.

“He plays hard and is very competitive. He wants to win and the boys want to play with him so it’s good for us to have him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said Newman is “bang on” the time frame predicted for his return. He added: “He has gone through the process and he has trained really hard.

Harry Newman will be back in Rhinos' squad this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He has been in full training the last couple of weeks, he has got some work under his belt and he has come through with flying colours. You want your best players available and Harry is one of them.”

Smith will decide on Friday whether to include Gannon in this weekend’s squad. He said: “He is close. He has still got a bit to tick off before we make a decision on whether he’s in the 21 or not.”

Gannon was playing at stand-off when he was hurt. That is a problem position for Rhinos following Blake Austin’s move to Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sangare sustained a torn plantar fascia (foot muscle) against Leigh. Smith said: “That’ll be the season for Justin, he won’t recover in time to get enough training under his belt to play a game.”

Justin Sangare's foot injury is season-ending, coach Rohan Smith has confirmed. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Sangare joined Rhinos in pre-season from Toulouse Olympique and Smith added: “He has had a pretty solid start to his life in England.

“It has been a big move for a young bloke from the south of France to come over here and take that leap.

“He has learned a lot and contributed well and got a good base for more to come in the years to follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger David Fusitu’a is expected to be available this week after concussion, but Richie Myler remains sidelined with a stress fracture to a foot.

“He has had a follow up x-ray in the last few days and things are healing well,” Smith said of the full-back.