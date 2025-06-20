Veteran Kallum Watkins is playing too well to consider retirement, his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’s important for him because he is playing too well to hang his boots up at the moment,” Arthur said of the 34-year-old’s new deal. “He is prepared to take it a year at a time and it is credit to him that he has looked after himself with his professionalism, allowing him to continue to play at a certain level after that many games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has got a new lease of life at the moment and he should make the most of it and keep playing while he can and while he is enjoying it. That’s the main thing, he obviously loves it and he likes being part of this environment. He’s good for our team and club.”

Kallum Watkins in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity last month. Picture by Steve Riding.

Arthur said what Watkins does after next year is “between the club and Kallum”, but stressed: “At the end of the day, the club has got to be comfortable he can go on and provide for the team, which we are more than comfortable he will. Then it has got to be that he still feels he can add and contribute to the team and make sure he finishes on his terms. Both parties are in agreement on that and we’ll see what happens this time next year.”

Watkins began his Rhinos career in 2008 as a centre, but switched to the pack after joining Salford Red Devils five years ago. He has filled in during recent games for Rhinos in the three-quarters and halves, as well as at prop and Arthur said he is “up there” with forwards the coach worked with in Australia “who are pretty crafty and have got good ball-playing skill”.

He said: “The difference in Kallum is he can play multiple positions. That’s a real crucial part to his game and it’s where you know he is just a footballer. A lot of guys I have worked with are really good with their craft and their skill in the middle third of the field, but he can go out on to an edge and even one or two passes wider and still be able to create and come up with big plays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kallum Watkins lands a conversion for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves last week, which was his 400th career game. Picture by Steve Riding.

Watkins is expected to remain at Leeds in a backroom role after his playing career, with sporting director Ian Blease being keen for him to work alongside the next generation of players. Arthur added: “That’s great for our club and our youth programs. It shows the club want to keep good-quality people around. They can help with their knowledge of the game, but also their experiences.”