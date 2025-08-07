Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur urges 'be brave and go after it' as he backs Super League expansion

Super League’s controversial expansion to 14 teams has been backed by Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur.

The 12 existing top-flight clubs agreed during a meeting at AMT Headingley last month to increase the size of the competition in 2026 by promoting at least two teams from the second-tier Betfred Championship. The dozen highest-ranked sides under the IMG ratings will play in Super League next year, alongside two selected by an ‘independent panel’ chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

The move will bring an end to the unpopular ‘loop’ fixtures, which see sides meet some opponents three times in a season, but has proved highly contentious amid fears there aren’t enough available players to staff 14 elite-level clubs. That’s despite an increase in the overseas quota from seven to 10 next year, but Arthur, who spent 10 years as coach of Parramatta Eels in the southern hemisphere NRL, reckons the expansion will boost the development of players who otherwise might not get an opportunity.

Brodie Croft kicks a winning drop goal for Leeds Rhinos at London Broncos last September. London hope to be back in an expanded Super League next year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I like it,” the Rhinos team boss said: “I know everyone might be worried about where the players are going to come from, but sometimes you just need to be brave and go after it and give the opportunity for some of these clubs and players to step up. It’s the same as a coach - sometimes you are nervous about putting a guy out there, then all of a sudden they go better than you think, because they have been given an opportunity. I think the more players we give opportunities to, the quicker they will become better and accustomed to playing at that level and then the game will eventually grow.”

Arthur - who is set to decide on Monday if he will remain at Leeds next term - added: “They can only get experience by playing. You can do as much training as you like, but you don’t get the experience until you play - and they don’t get better until they get to 10, 20, 30, 40 into 100 games. The only way they are going to get that is by growing the game, so I like the idea.”

Bradford Bulls, York Knights and London Broncos are among the clubs expected to push for a place at the big table next year. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington will step down at the end of this season to take on a new role in charge at London and he reckons Super League’s expansion is a positive move.

In his response to last month’s meeting, Hetherington said: “Leeds Rhinos have always been in favour of a 14-club competition and the elimination of loop fixtures and we were very pleased with what was an overwhelming decision by the Super League clubs who backed the RFL’s recommendation.

Aussie Cooper Jenkins is one of seven players on Leeds Rhinos' overseas quota this year. They will be allowed 10 next season. Picture by David Harrison.

“I think it shows our game is prepared to make changes which are ambitious and forward-thinking and it is refreshing to have an RFL executive who have researched this issue and responded by making a strong recommendation which nearly all the Super League clubs supported.”