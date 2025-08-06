Leeds-born Ivana Lauitiiti is following in the footsteps of her Rhinos legend father after making a try-scoring debut for New Zealand Warriors.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivana’s dad Ali Lauitiiti played 200 games for Rhinos - including five Grand Final wins - from 2004-2011. He scored a try during his first appearance for the Warriors, against North Sydney in 1998 and Ivana repeated the feat last Sunday with a touchdown in a 12-6 defeat of North Queensland Cowboys, the day after her 19th birthday.

Ali, who also had a spell with Wakefield Trinity and was inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame last year, now works in wellbeing at the Warriors and the NRL and was in the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium, in Newcastle, for the NRLW Magic Weekend clash. He told NRL.com: “I'm happy for her, it was good just to see her out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivana Lauitiiti, daughter of Leeds Rhinos legend Ali Lauitiiti, made her debut for New Zeraland Warriors against North Queensland Cowboys at the NRLS's Magic Weekend. Picture by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images.

“Praise God for the opportunity she has been given. This year was more of a progression year, just learning the game and I guess being in that environment, but she succeeded on the field.”

Warriors coach Ron Griffiths reckons the rookie forward has a bright future. He said: “When you watch Ivana at training, she's just powerful. We’ve got some things we really need to keep working on her with, but that’s how she runs at training when she scored that try and we knew she’d bring that.”

Ivana’s debut came four years after half-back Sam Walker burst on to the NRL scene for Sydney Roosters. He was born in Leeds during his father Ben Walker’s spell with Rhinos in 2002.