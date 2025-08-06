Leeds-born forward - whose dad is Rhinos legend - makes try-scoring debut for New Zealand Warriors
Ivana’s dad Ali Lauitiiti played 200 games for Rhinos - including five Grand Final wins - from 2004-2011. He scored a try during his first appearance for the Warriors, against North Sydney in 1998 and Ivana repeated the feat last Sunday with a touchdown in a 12-6 defeat of North Queensland Cowboys, the day after her 19th birthday.
Ali, who also had a spell with Wakefield Trinity and was inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame last year, now works in wellbeing at the Warriors and the NRL and was in the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium, in Newcastle, for the NRLW Magic Weekend clash. He told NRL.com: “I'm happy for her, it was good just to see her out there.
“Praise God for the opportunity she has been given. This year was more of a progression year, just learning the game and I guess being in that environment, but she succeeded on the field.”
Warriors coach Ron Griffiths reckons the rookie forward has a bright future. He said: “When you watch Ivana at training, she's just powerful. We’ve got some things we really need to keep working on her with, but that’s how she runs at training when she scored that try and we knew she’d bring that.”
Ivana’s debut came four years after half-back Sam Walker burst on to the NRL scene for Sydney Roosters. He was born in Leeds during his father Ben Walker’s spell with Rhinos in 2002.
