For the first time this season, Arthur will select his matchday side from an unchanged initial 21-man squad, after Rhinos came through last their home win against Wigan Warriors with no major injury concerns. Number seven Matt Frawley had to settle for 18th man duties last week and is pushing for a recall, with outside-backs Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell also in contention, alongside prop Tom Nicholson-Watton. Now Arthur will have to decide whether to tinker with a winning team. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos predicted team
Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up away to Warrington Wolves. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Has played every minute in the two games since his return from long-term injury. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
The 20-year-old has proved he is a Super League winger and deserves his place. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
With this year's Ashes Test series now confirmed, Newman will be looking to impress England coach Shaun Wane. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Set to play his 200th Super League game and maintain his ever-present record this year in his new role. . Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
The road to 550 career games begins on Friday. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
