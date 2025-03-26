For the first time this season, Arthur will select his matchday side from an unchanged initial 21-man squad, after Rhinos came through last their home win against Wigan Warriors with no major injury concerns. Number seven Matt Frawley had to settle for 18th man duties last week and is pushing for a recall, with outside-backs Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell also in contention, alongside prop Tom Nicholson-Watton. Now Arthur will have to decide whether to tinker with a winning team. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.