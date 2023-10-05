Leeds Rhinos close to signing Salford Red Devils' Man of Steel Brodie Croft

Leeds Rhinos are on the verge of completing a sensational swoop for reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft.

Half-back Croft is contracted to Salford Red Devils until 2030, but Rhinos are willing to pay a transfer fee and his current club have been approached.

Speculation intensified today (Thursday) when Rhinos’ first four posts on social media site X - formerly known as Twitter - began with the letters B, R, O, D.

Speaking at today’s press conference to announce a new partnership with Leeds-based vehicle solutions business AMT Auto, Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed an “interest” in Croft.

Brodie Croft. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The 15-year deal with AMT is a record for Rhinos and - while they already spend the full salary cap - is a major financial boost which will give the club the option to pay transfer fees, if necessary.

“I would normally say we're always interested in top-quality players and certainly he is one,” Hetherington said of Croft.

“He's the current Man of Steel and has had an outstanding time in England, so yes, we would be interested in players such as him and indeed a few others as well.”

The chief executive added: “I don't divulge confidences and we don't normally comment on speculation, but we are very active in the market, both at home and abroad and have been so for quite a number of months now.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are close to putting a squad together that we believe has an outstanding chance of succeeding next year.

“There's plenty going on, plenty of plates spinning and Brodie Croft is a player we have shown an interest in.”

Asked if the money from the AMT Auto sponsorship could be used on transfer fees, Hetherington said: “We've always been prepared to do that, if need be.

“[It happened with] Iestyn Harris; that's quite a long time ago, but he came in and made a significant difference and that's what we're looking to do, make a difference.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The squad that takes the field next year will be a very different one to the one that finished last season. We are always prepared to invest if we believe it's right for the team and the squad.”

Rhinos under-performed this year, finishing eighth in Betfred Super League, but signing a player of Croft’s quality would be a huge statement of intent.

Hetherington insisted: “We believe we have massive potential here at Headingley and we believe we are on the cusp of putting an outstanding team together, a team that will be very much [coach] Rohan Smith's team in 2024.

“Rohan came in last year and inherited a team and that's about to change. I think we've got a really exciting time to look forward to and this sponsorship underpins everything we're doing. It is a great boost for the club and the game as well and we will be using the sponsorship resources to improve our whole operation.”

If Croft is confirmed, Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski could be the next addition to Rhinos’ squad.

The 27-year-old has been identified as a straight replacement for Nene Macdonald who was released this week after failing to return to the club from paternity leave in Australia.