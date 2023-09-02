Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings and report as Sam Lisone stars in 28-12 win at Hull FC

A sensational hat-trick by substitute prop Sam Lisione was the highlight of a very good 28-12 win at Hull which kept Leeds Rhinos alive in Betfred Super League’s top-six race.

The big Samoan, who hadn’t previously scored for Leeds, was too strong from close range twicer in the first half and wrapped things up with a long-range touchdown late on.

Leeds went into the game with no experienced halves and a host of key players missing, but were clinical on attack and defended spiritedly under huge pressure as Hull staged a second half rally, having been 18-4 down at half-time.

Rhinos went ahead after 10 minutes with a remarkable try. Hull’s former Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliife was down receiving treatment and James McDonnell, who had a fine game, spotted the gap.

He made a clear break before dabbing through a kick which just stayed in play, as did Luke Hooley who collected and touched down. Rhyse Martin couldn’t convert, but landed a penalty after a foul on Harry Newman.

Adam Swift shrugged off Hooley to put a try back at the end of the opening quarter, but Lisone stole the show in the final 11 minutes of the half.

He had been on the field four minutes when he went over off a one-two with James Donaldson, who was introduced at the same time.

Martin converted that and added the extras again, three minutes before the interval, after Cameron Smith, another key man, was tackled just short and Lisone crossed again from first-receiver, off good work by acting-half Jarrod O’Connor.

Scott Taylor spilled the first carry of the second half. He recovered to hold up Jack Sinfield over the line, but on the last Martin got a late offload away to Luis Roberts whose pass was finished by a diving David Fusitu’a.

Harvey Barron pulled a try back, off Andre Savelio’s pass - though a video referee would have had a close look to see if Derrell Olpherts had tackled him into touch.

There was a touch of fortune about Hull’s third try, when Cameron Scott touched down after Clifford’s pass bounced off a Leeds hand.

Missed conversions kept breathing space between the sides and Rhinos dug deep defensively before Lisone’s hat-trick sealed it with seven minutes left, the prop charging clear from 40 metres out and having time to celebrate before putting the ball down. Martin’s conversion completed the scoring in front of a crowd of 11,004.

Hull FC: Shaul, Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, Barron, Lovodua, Clifford, Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Lane, Savelio, Cator. Subs Hoy, Satae, Brown, Dwyer.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Fusitu’a, Newman, Roberts, Olpherts, Martin, Sinfield, Holroyd, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Walters, Smith. Subs Lisone, Gannon, Donaldson, Ruan.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Full-back: Luke Hooley (squad number 21) Did well for his third try in as many games, could have prevented Hull's first score, did well to deny Danny Houghton a 40-20 8.

Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Returned from a back injury in place of Ash Handley (foot); read the game well, tidied up nicely near Leeds' line, scored a good try 8.

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Had a lively game and took some knocks, without ever quite breaking clear 7.