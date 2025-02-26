Leeds Rhinos are keen to be involved in next year’s Las Vegas rugby league showcase, but possibly not if it means giving up a home fixture.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors meet Warrington Wolves at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in the first Betfred Super League game played in the United States. That begins what boxing promoters would call a ‘stacked card’ in the desert city, including two NRL round one matches and a women’s international between England and Australia.

It is the second in the NRL’s five-year deal to stage games in Vegas. Details of next season and whether Super League will be invited back have yet to be confirmed, but Leeds are one of several European clubs interested in taking part. Wigan are the home side this weekend, meaning they will play 11 Super League games at Brick Community Stadium this year, instead of the usual 12. That is a potential stumbling block for Rhinos and chief executive Gary Hetherington stressed it is important fans are consulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, staged the round one NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs last March. Picture by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images.

He will be at Saturday’s extravaganza and told the Yorkshire Evening Post he is “full of admiration for the NRL and what they are doing, not only for their own game in Australasia, but also the expansion program and looking at the United States and showcasing the game over there”. He said: “All that is very helpful and beneficial for rugby league and we need to be part of that strategy, so I am delighted Wigan and Warrington are going to feature and England women are as well.

“It is great we are part of it and we need, over the next four years, to really make it work. Most Super League clubs, I think, would be keen to be part of that festival of rugby league, but for a club like Leeds to give up a home fixture is financially quite significant and may not be popular with fans. As a club we don’t have a definitive position - it has not been discussed by the board as such. I think we would be keen to go there, but probably as the visiting team.”

Warrington, the ‘away’ side, are understood to be retaining the proceeds from their ticket sales, with both clubs meeting travel and accommodation costs themselves. “There’s significant financial implications,” Hetherington added.

“I think in many ways it is a leap of faith for clubs that go and participate, because they are doing it to enhance their own brand and reputation and make their own contribution to developing the profile of the game in the USA. That has to be admired, but it impacts on a lot of things, including loss of revenue on the day itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos chief execuitve Gary Hetherington. Picture by James Hardisty.

“Obviously, for some clubs that financial cost is more significant than for others. I think for a club like ourselves, that is a significant factor to be weighed in and also the opinion of the fans. On the one hand, I think a lot of our fans would like to see us play out in Las Vegas, on the other hand the fans who can’t afford to go could watch it on television, but might be against it. I don’t know the answer to those questions, we need to consult more widely on that.”