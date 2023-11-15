Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington answers recruitment question with 'spent up' admission
Rhinos are already guaranteed a much-changed squad for next year and Hetherington has played down the prospect of other additions alongside the seven recruits who have already been announced.
Full-back Lachie Miller, centre Paul Momirovski, half-backs Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley, hooker Andy Ackers, prop Kieran Hudson and back-rower Mickael Goudemand will all be included for the first time when the 2024 squad is confirmed.
Nine players who featured in the first team last season have moved on, along with three who were on the fringe of the squad at the start of the campaign, but the shortfall is expected to be made up through players from Rhinos’ academy ranks.
And though Leeds have been linked with Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw, it seems extra new faces are likely only if someone else leaves. Rhinos have said squad numbers will be revealed this week and asked if more signings are planned, Hetherington insisted: “The squad is in place for next year. We have spent up and all the spots have been taken now.”
Hudson, Croft and Ackers are all in pre-season training and Miller, Frawley and Goudemand could arrive next week. Momirovski is due to link up with Rhinos in the new year.