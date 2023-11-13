Two of Leeds Rhinos’ star signings have joined pre-season training as Betfred Super League prepares to announce its 2024 fixtures.

Rhinos’ first group of players reported back from their off-season break last Monday and have now been joined by 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft and England World Cup squad member Andy Ackers.

Rhinos last month paid substantial transfer fees to Salford Red Devils for Australian half-back Croft and hooker Ackers and they both met their new teammates for the first time today (Monday, November 13).

Ex-NRL duo Lachie Miller (from Newcastle Knights) and Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders) could arrive at the club next week, along with former Catalans Dragons man Mickael Goudemand. Paul Momirovski, who was at Newcastle Knights last season, is due to join Leeds in the new year.

Brodie Croft, left and Andy Ackers who both began pre-season training with Rhinos today (Monday). Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

The RFL say fixtures for the forthcoming campaign will be revealed towards the end of the week beginning Monday, November 20, though an exact date has yet to be set.

Rhinos will confirm their pre-season matches once they have a confirmed date for Super League round one. The club’s 2024 squad numbers are set to be revealed this week.

The Super League Grand Final has already been confirmed for Saturday, October 12. Tickets are now on sale via the RFL with a 50 per cent discount for adult admission purchased before midnight on Sunday, November 19.

Adult tickets for the 2024 Grand Final are on sale for half price until midnight on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Full fixtures for the Betfred Championship, League One and 1895 Cup will be published on Sunday December 3.