Leeds Rhinos star signings begin pre-season, plus squad numbers and 2024 Super League fixtures update
Rhinos’ first group of players reported back from their off-season break last Monday and have now been joined by 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft and England World Cup squad member Andy Ackers.
Rhinos last month paid substantial transfer fees to Salford Red Devils for Australian half-back Croft and hooker Ackers and they both met their new teammates for the first time today (Monday, November 13).
Ex-NRL duo Lachie Miller (from Newcastle Knights) and Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders) could arrive at the club next week, along with former Catalans Dragons man Mickael Goudemand. Paul Momirovski, who was at Newcastle Knights last season, is due to join Leeds in the new year.
The RFL say fixtures for the forthcoming campaign will be revealed towards the end of the week beginning Monday, November 20, though an exact date has yet to be set.
Rhinos will confirm their pre-season matches once they have a confirmed date for Super League round one. The club’s 2024 squad numbers are set to be revealed this week.
The Super League Grand Final has already been confirmed for Saturday, October 12. Tickets are now on sale via the RFL with a 50 per cent discount for adult admission purchased before midnight on Sunday, November 19.
Full fixtures for the Betfred Championship, League One and 1895 Cup will be published on Sunday December 3.
The first round of group fixtures in the 1895 Cup will be played on the weekend of January 27-28. The remaining two rounds of group fixtures will be played in February, alternating with the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup. Quarter-finals will be on March 3, semi-finals May 12 and the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8.