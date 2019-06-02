Leeds Rhinos chasing Salford star Jackson Hastings

Leeds Rhinos are keen on Salford Red Devils’ Australian half-back Jackson Hastings.

The 23-year-old former Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles player was allegedly spotted at Emerald Headingley last week and is out of contract at the end of this season.

Hastings, who has made a big impression in Betfred Super League since joining Salford last summer, has spoken in the past of his admiration for Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

Wigan Warriors are also interested in signing Hastings and his form since moving to England has attracted attention from clubs in the NRL.

Hastings tops Super League’s stats for carries this season, has made the second most try assists and is third on the list for attacking kicks.

Other half-backs to be linked with Rhinos include Penrith Panthers’ James Maloney and Luke Gale who is contracted to Castleford Tigers until the end of 2021.

Huddersfield Giants second-row/loose-forward Alex Mellor has also emerged as a potential target for Rhinos.

He is out of contract at the end of this season.