Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as Rohan Smith forced into multiple changes v Castleford Tigers
Three of the side which faced St Helens last week - centre Harry Newman, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and stand-off Morgan Gannon - picked up long-term injuries, forward Zane Tetevano is ill and winger David Fusitu’a and prop Sam Lisone remain on the casualty list.
Much will depend on whether stand-off Blake Austin and second-row James Bentley are fit enough to return after two weeks out of the team.
The side looks a lot more experienced with them in it. If they, or anyone else, don’t make it, at least two of Luis Roberts, Luke Hooley, Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell - with a total of six Betfred Super League appearances between them, five of those by Roberts - will get a shot.
Assuming everyone in the 17 is fit, probably only five of the 13 starting positions are set in stone. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.