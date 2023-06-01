Team selection won’t be easy for Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith this week.

Three of the side which faced St Helens last week - centre Harry Newman, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and stand-off Morgan Gannon - picked up long-term injuries, forward Zane Tetevano is ill and winger David Fusitu’a and prop Sam Lisone remain on the casualty list.

Much will depend on whether stand-off Blake Austin and second-row James Bentley are fit enough to return after two weeks out of the team.

The side looks a lot more experienced with them in it. If they, or anyone else, don’t make it, at least two of Luis Roberts, Luke Hooley, Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell - with a total of six Betfred Super League appearances between them, five of those by Roberts - will get a shot.

Assuming everyone in the 17 is fit, probably only five of the 13 starting positions are set in stone. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1 . Full-back: Ash Handley Was named on a wing last week, but made a quick shift to full-back and did a good job. Luke Hooley is an alternative if Handley is needed in the three-quarters. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Liam Tindall Was 18th man last week, but has big-game experience and can be relied upon to come in and do a good job, though Luis Roberts is an alternative option. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Nene Macdonald One of Rhinos' form players, could be on a wing, but centre seems more likely. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin Rhinos are short in both his positions, centre and second-row, but Smith may want Martin to add some experience in the three-quarters. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales