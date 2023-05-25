Here’s who is missing and when they could be back on the field.

David Fusitu’a

The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He underwent surgery and was expected to be missing for up to three months.

Rhinos' James Bentley is ruled out for a second successive week. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Blake Austin

Rhinos’ in-form stand-off missed last Saturday’s Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors because of a calf muscle injury and is set to be unavailable for two more weeks.

Zane Tetevano

He will serve the second of a two-match ban, following his sending off in Rhinos’ Super League win at Wigan a fortnight ago and is available for the Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers on Saturday, June 3.

Rhinos' Zane Tetevano completes a two-game ban this week. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

James Bentley

The Ireland second-rower failed a head injury assessment in the first half of the defeat at Wigan and is going through the sport’s concussion protocol. He has also had his wisdom teeth removed, which has slowed his return.

Sam Lisone

Joe Gibbons is the only Rhinos player out on loan. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Having sat out Rhinos’ win at Saints in March because of illness, he will also miss Friday’s return. The prop has a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for four weeks.

Max Simpson

The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Jack Sinfield

The teenage half-back is still going through his return to play protocol after being concussed against Salford Red Devils two weeks ago. He is also being given a break for academic exams.

Player on loan: