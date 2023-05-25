Leeds Rhinos casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Headingley showdown v St Helens
Here’s who is missing and when they could be back on the field.
David Fusitu’a
The winger suffered ankle ligament damage in the defeat at Hull KR on March 31. He underwent surgery and was expected to be missing for up to three months.
Blake Austin
Rhinos’ in-form stand-off missed last Saturday’s Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors because of a calf muscle injury and is set to be unavailable for two more weeks.
Zane Tetevano
He will serve the second of a two-match ban, following his sending off in Rhinos’ Super League win at Wigan a fortnight ago and is available for the Magic Weekend derby with Castleford Tigers on Saturday, June 3.
James Bentley
The Ireland second-rower failed a head injury assessment in the first half of the defeat at Wigan and is going through the sport’s concussion protocol. He has also had his wisdom teeth removed, which has slowed his return.
Sam Lisone
Having sat out Rhinos’ win at Saints in March because of illness, he will also miss Friday’s return. The prop has a calf muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for four weeks.
Max Simpson
The teenager centre suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.
Jack Sinfield
The teenage half-back is still going through his return to play protocol after being concussed against Salford Red Devils two weeks ago. He is also being given a break for academic exams.
Player on loan:
Joe Gibbons (Keighley Cougars).