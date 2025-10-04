Leeds Rhinos call for more Friday fixtures at Headingley in 2026 Super League season
Rhinos switched from Sunday afternoon games early in the Super League era, but only six of their 13 home league fixtures in the 2025 season were played on the final day of the working week. The rest included four Saturday afternoons, two on Thursdays and one Sunday match.
Both Leeds’ home knockout ties - against amateurs Wests Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup and St Helens’ visit for an elimination play-off - were played on a Saturday. It is still not known which - or how many - teams will be in Super League next year, but Rhinos have requested a return to regular Friday home games.
Fixtures are likely to be published in November. Clubs are able to make requests to the RFL beforehand and can ask for changes to the initial draft. The YEP understands the first version of this year’s list included more Saturday games for Rhinos and fewer on Fridays.
On the road, Leeds played five away games and one at a neutral venue on Saturdays in 2025, plus four on Thursdays, three Fridays and the other on a Sunday afternoon. Their other competitive match, a Cup tie at St Helens, was an 8pm Friday kick off.
Leeds didn’t have a home Friday game on their preferred day until the Good Friday rivals round clash with Huddersfield Giants. Five of Rhinos’ final eight league fixtures were Thursdays, with two Saturday afternoons and only their round 27 visit to Wigan Warriors on a Friday evening.