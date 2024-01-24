Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Australian stand-off reckons Rhinos have been improving week on week in training and bonds have grown stronger off the field. Now he is relishing an initial chance to pull on a blue and amber jersey when Leeds complete their warm-up campaign in less than two week’s time.

Croft signed for Leeds from Salford Red Devils last October and insisted he already feels at home as a Rhinos player. “It has been good, it has been building,” he said of pre-season, which began in November. “It is nice to see the progression from the first day I was here to where we are now.

“We’re just three weeks away from round one and it’s exciting. The camp we had in Portugal just before Christmas really brought the group together nicely, both on and off the field. Ever since then we’ve kept growing together as a squad and I feel like each and every session we are taking long strides and getting better.”

Brodie Croft is impressed by the progress Leeds Rhinos have made in pre-season. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Of what has most impressed him, Croft stressed: “It starts from the top, the coaching staff and what they are doing here. On the back of that, the leaders are buying into it and it filters all the way down. It is a great group of players to be part of, right from the older boys to the younger boys. We’ve got a lot of younger boys here and they are all willing to learn. They are really good people to be around.”

Some young, inexperienced players are likely to get a first team opportunity this year if injuries strike, particularly in the backs. Croft insisted: “It is crazy to think some of these guys were born in 2007 or 2008. It’s getting scary that sort of stuff. They are extremely skilful, powerful athletes. To think they are only 16, the sky is the limit for where they can go with their careers.”

Rhinos visit Bradford Bulls on Sunday for their second pre-season fixture and complete their warm up matches a week later at home to Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial game, when Croft is expected to make his first appearance for Leeds.

He was in Australia over Christmas so missed the Boxing Day derby against Wakefield Trinity and said: “It is definitely exciting. When you do pre-season you are training day in and day out; you’re training, training, training and you are hanging out for that first game and getting into games consistently, playing each week. To have that opportunity coming up, it is going to be really nice to see the combinations coming together and putting into practice in games what we’ve been doing at training. We can build a platform from there.”

New signing Brodie Croft is set to make his first appearance for Leeds Rhinos in James Donaldson's testimonial game against Hull KR on Sunday, February 4. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos’ new spine of full-back Lachie Miller, Croft and Matt Frawley in the halves and Andy Ackers at hooker will play together for the first time against Hull KR. “I think we all complement each other’s games really nicely,” Croft said. “Our relationships are coming together really nicely, as mates off the field.

“That is important, especially in those positions. On the field we have to work together and know each other’s strengths and it’ll be good to actually get out there and put that into practice.”

The joint move of Croft and Ackers - for separate, six-figure sums - from Salford to Leeds was one of the biggest stories of the off-season. Rivalry between the clubs intensified when Nene Macdonald, who was released by Rhinos at the end of the 2023 campaign, joined Salford, so Croft wasn’t surprised to see the two teams paired together in Betfred Super League round one. The clash, at Headingley on Friday, February 16, is just three weeks away and Croft admitted: “I think a few of the boys thought it would possibly be that.

New signings Brodie Croft, left and Andy Ackers will kick off thier Leeds Rhinos Super League careers against their former club Salford Red Devils. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

“I love round one; it is always exciting, the first game of the season. I’ve been fortunate to be part of some big round ones in years gone by and this one will be no different, especially playing at Headingley. I am grateful the game is at Headingley, with the home fans on our side. I am pumped for it, it’s going to be a great occasion. You are up for every game, but round one, against your old teammates, you want to start off right. It’ll be a great game to be part of.”