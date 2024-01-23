Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Must be joking: Leeds Rhinos' Headingley is cheapest, but shock survey says St Helens have better stadium

Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley is the UK’s cheapest place to watch rugby, according to a shock new survey - but it rates St Helens as a better stadium.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A study of 25 of the country’s biggest rugby venues ranked Headingley as the least expensive venue for fans and eighth-best overall, one place below Saints’ TW Stadium. Leeds and St Helens were the only dedicated rugby league grounds in the top 10.

The survey, by bookies Betway, priced the average total cost of attending a game at Headingley - not including tickets - as £79.26. It claimed nearby accommodation costs just £60.46 per night on average, while two one-way trips on public transport and a McMeal at McDonalds both set supporters back just £4.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin reveals 2024 role, discusses PNG NRL specu...
Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the survey reckons, in terms of overall experience, Saints has the edge as the UK’s seventh-best place to watch a rugby match. That was based on Google review scores, capacity, the average cost of accommodation, walking distance from the nearest railway station, the price of two one-way trips on public transport, price of a McMeal or equivalent, number of food and drink locations in the city and number of instagram posts mentioning the stadium name. The Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, came out on top, with Edinburgh’s Murrayfield second and Coventry Building Society Arena in third place.

Top-10 cheapest rugby stadiums for fans in the UK: 1 AMT Headingley (£79.26); 2 Coventry Building Society Arena (£81.14); 3 Darlington Arena (£82.40); 4-joint Principality Stadium, Cardiff and Cardiff Arms Park (£85.85); 5 Meadow Lane, Nottingham (£87.41); 6 Ashton Gate, Bristol (£91.82); 7 Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton (£92.74); 8 Sixways, Worcester (£94.16); 9 Kingston Park, Newcastle (£105.63; 10 Ravenhill, Belfast (£108.49).

Top-10 best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK: 1 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 2 Murrayfield, Edinburgh; 3 Coventry Building Society Arena; 4 Ashton Gate, Bristol; 5 Cardiff Arms Park; 6 Kingston Park, Newcastle; 7 TW Stadium, St Helens; 8 AMT Headingley; 9 Brentford Community Stadium; 10 Darlington Arena.

Related topics:HeadingleySt HelensCardiff