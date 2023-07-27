Saints are without five forwards from the side beaten by Leigh Leopards in last Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final, because of injuries and a suspension.

Eleven of their 21 have a squad number in the 20s or lower so Leeds will be up against some less familiar names.

But Smith insisted anyone who pulls on the red and white jersey will be a good player and stressed Rhinos won’t be fooled into expecting anything other than a typical Saints performance.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith celebrates the one-point win at St Helens in March. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Leeds were undone by a below-strength Hull KR side in their previous game, two weeks ago and Smith warned: “They have got their first-choice backline, [plus] Matty Lees, James Roby, James Bell, probably Morgan Knowes.

“They have still got a lot of players who are the glue and the nucleus of their team; lots of Super League/NRL experience, with [new signing from St George] Moses Mbye joining that mix, who is a State of Origin player.

“They are going to be a strong team. It is important our players understand who some of the other players are, who perhaps they don’t know.

“Being prepared for the unknown is important in this case, but the nucleus of their team is still there and we know it is going to be a battle.”

Blake Austin's last-minute drop goal earned Rhinos victory on their previous visit to Saints, four months ago. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Smith added: “Saints always compete hard, they find a way to give themselves a chance to win every week.

“We have had some cracking battles this year with them and we want to go there and have another.”

This season’s two previous meetings were both decided by a single point, with each team winning on their opponent’s ground.

James Roby in action for Saints against Leeds at Headingley in May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We have learned a lot - and probably a lot about ourselves and what’s possible when we are playing against such a great club,” Smith said.

“We have given a good account of what we are capable of on both those occasions and we are going to need to find that again.”

Rhinos should be the fresher team, having had a two-week lead into the game while Saints are on a six-day turnaround.

Smith noted: “There’s been statistics done over the years about short turnarounds and long turnarounds, but in the end it is about how you prepare.

“You beware a team that’s wounded or has suffered a disappointment, most players want to get back out there after a loss.

“We have had to dwell on ours for a while, they don’t have to dwell as long. I don’t see it as a benefit either way, it is just about who gets ready to play and who delivers.”

Last week’s break followed a four-week block of games. After Friday, Rhinos play host to Cup finalists Leigh on Sunday, August 6 before another weekend off.

“We would love to still have been competing for the Challenge Cup,” Smith admitted. “But I think a week off after four games, most coaches at this time of year don’t see that as a disadvantage.

