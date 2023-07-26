Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for big game at St Helens

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has a strong squad to select from for Friday’s game at St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST

James Donaldson, Luke Hooley, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan are included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad, along with all the players on duty against Hull KR two weeks ago.

Here’s how Rhinos might line up when they face Saints for the third time this season.

19 appearances this season and in good form.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

19 appearances this season and in good form. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Five tries in 11 games this term.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Five tries in 11 games this term. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nine of his 17 games for Rhinos have been at centre - with the others on a wing - and he's likely to stay there this week.

3. Centre: Nene McDonald

Nine of his 17 games for Rhinos have been at centre - with the others on a wing - and he's likely to stay there this week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

More of a centre (13 games) than second-row (seven) this season and likely to stay thee at least until Harry Newman returns.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

More of a centre (13 games) than second-row (seven) this season and likely to stay thee at least until Harry Newman returns. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

