Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for big game at St Helens
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has a strong squad to select from for Friday’s game at St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
James Donaldson, Luke Hooley, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan are included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad, along with all the players on duty against Hull KR two weeks ago.
Here’s how Rhinos might line up when they face Saints for the third time this season.
Page 1 of 5