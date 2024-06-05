Leeds Rhinos boss responds to 'papering over cracks' claims after win v Castleford Tigers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victory ended a two-game losing run and lifted Rhinos briefly into the Betfred Super League play-off places before they dropped back to seventh when Salford Red Devils won their game in hand against London Broncos. Even so, some fans weren’t happy with the way Leeds played, claiming the result simply “papered over the cracks”.
All but two of Leeds’ seven league wins so far this year have come against teams below them in the table and they have lost five of seven meetings with top-six sides. Tigers are third from bottom, but Smith insisted: “That was a strong performance, regardless of who you're playing against.”
He said: “There's noise being generated by people outside of this building so to have to deflect that and fight through it shows a lot of connection and courage as a group to come and play like that. We didn't fall over the line.
“The fact is, we are a work in progress and we’re sitting in the middle of the table in a congested competition. Some teams are playing really strongly at the moment and winning more often, but we're not halfway through the season yet and the leaders or the top four at this point get nothing.”
Smith steered Rhinos from a relegation battle to fifth spot on the Super League table and a Grand Final appearance in his first season at the club, two years ago. But they were eighth last year and are again in danger of missing out on a top-six finish. Some fans have called for Smith to be sacked and the coach admitted it is difficult not to be affected by external voices.
“The weeks are all the same to be, but the outside stuff filters in, as much as you try to deflect it,” he conceded. “It doesn't filter into my visuals, but it influences people who influence the people. The players and their families have to listen to stuff or see stuff.
“We've attacked lots of games. We haven't ended up with the end result, but I'd much rather be in the game against St Helens and taking it to them at half-time and lose than never really be in it and lose anyway.
“We've attacked a lot of games. We’ve got plenty to do, but there's a lot of belief in that group and a lot of connection. We played [against Castleford] from minute one; we didn't wait until the score was on our side to feel good, we attacked it and that's how we have to play all the time.”
Rhinos have no game this weekend when Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup final. They are back on action away to second-bottom Hull FC on Saturday, June 15. The club announced last week they are recruiting a sporting director to take responsibility for all rugby matters. They hope to complete an appointment early this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.