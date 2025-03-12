Full-back Lachie Miller will return in one of Leeds Rhinos’ next two games, coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Miller missed Rhinos’ last two matches of 2024 with a hamstring problem and then suffered a calf muscle injury in pre-season, but has been named in the initial 21-man squad for Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens. Leeds will be forced into at least one change because of scrum-half Matt Frawley’s failed head injury assessment during last Saturday’s defeat at Catalans Dragons.

That could potentially open the door for Miller to come in at full-back with Jake Connor switching into the halves. Speaking at his preview press conference today (Wednesday), Arthur said: “Lachie is getting very close to being available. He has done a bit with us and has still got a bit to do. It’s either this week or next week; it could be this week, we’ve just got a bit more to get through.”

Lachie Miller has a chance of making his first appearance in 2025 when Leeds Rhinos visit St Helens on Friday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Of what Miller would bring to the side, Arthur said: “He is a very good talker and would alleviate some pressure off the spine, the halves. He is good in that area with his communication. It would be tough coming straight into full-back, he has got to cover a lot of kilometres on the field and move around a bit.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got an option up our sleeve, whether he can get out the full 80 or not. We’ve got a bit more to do this week and still a couple more days until Friday.”

The coach confirmed Connor “could be” an option to replace Frawley at scrum-half, though he said Jack Sinfield has also trained there this week. “We’ve done quite a few different things this week, but we’re probably not going to know more until game day on Friday,” he said. “He has done a bit there and Jack has done a bit there.”

Arthur insisted he has no concerns about Connor defending in the halves, adding: “I have no preconceived ideas or perceptions on any of the players. I am only dealing on what I have seen and my interactions with them. Any time we’ve done any defence, Jake has been in every contact wrestle session and committed to it at training.

Jake Connor, pictured, could switch into the halves if Lachie Miller returns for Leeds Rhinos at full-back against St Helens. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He understands the systems and how we want to defend and being strong in that front line and having that positive, aggressive mindset of getting our line forward - and he has got some strong defenders around him. I would only expect him to stand his body in front of their strong ball carriers and do his job and I am sure he will.

“He is a smart footballer and he knows what he needs to do. It is just making sure he does do it, which I am fully confident, if he has to play there, he’ll do.”

Veteran winger Ryan Hall is expected to feature on Friday after missing last week’s game because of a rib injury. Arthur revealed Hall has “done all the training and is good to go”.