Leeds Rhinos squad news: star men in line to return but one drops out for Challenge Cup tie v St Helens

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 12:26 BST
Squads have been named for Leeds Rhinos’ knockout clash with St Helens on Friday.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made just one change to his 21 for the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie at TW Stadium. Scrum-half Matt Frawley drops out after failing a head injury assessment during last Saturday’s defeat at Catalans Dragons and is replaced by outside-back Jack Smith, who has yet to make his first team debut.

Full-back Lachie Miller could make his first appearance of 2025 following hamstring and calf muscle injuries and winger Ryan Hall is in contention after missing the trip to France because of a sore rib. Outside-back Alfie Edgell and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton are the two other players who didn’t feature last week.

Matt Frawley failed a head injury assessment during last Saturday's defeat at Catalans Dragons and is ruled out of Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup tie away to St Helens. Picture by Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Matt Frawley failed a head injury assessment during last Saturday's defeat at Catalans Dragons and is ruled out of Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup tie away to St Helens. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Prop Tom Holroyd will serve the second and final game of his suspension and winger Maika Sivo, loose-forward Cameron Smith, forward Ben Littlewood, centres Max Simpson and Ned McCormack and teenage half-back Fergus McCormack remain on the casualty list.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachlan Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Jack Smith.

St Helens’ 21 is: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson.

Related topics:Jack SmithTom Holroyd
