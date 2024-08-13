Seven of the 12 teams on show this year are ever-present at the event, which began in Cardiff in 2007 and has also visited Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool. That list includes Leeds Rhinos who won their first six Magic matches before a run of half a dozen successive defeats.
The two teams with the best records at Magic meet on Sunday and the winners of that clash will end the weekend clear at the top of the event’s all-time table. Seventeen teams have featured in a Super League Magic Weekend match and he’s how they all rank.
1. All-time Magic Weekend table
Here's how teams rank on the all-time Magic Weekend table. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Huddersfield Giants
Played 16, won 10, drew one, lost five. Points 21. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Castleford Tigers
Played 15, won 10, drew none, lost five. Points 20. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. St Helens
Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
5. Warrington Wolves
Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Leeds Rhinos
Played 16, won nine, drew none, lost seven. Points 18. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
