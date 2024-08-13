Magic Weekend all-time table: how Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC & others rank as surprise duo lead the way

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
Leeds United’s Elland Road is preparing to host the 17th Super League Magic Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Seven of the 12 teams on show this year are ever-present at the event, which began in Cardiff in 2007 and has also visited Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool. That list includes Leeds Rhinos who won their first six Magic matches before a run of half a dozen successive defeats.

The two teams with the best records at Magic meet on Sunday and the winners of that clash will end the weekend clear at the top of the event’s all-time table. Seventeen teams have featured in a Super League Magic Weekend match and he’s how they all rank.

Here's how teams rank on the all-time Magic Weekend table.

1. All-time Magic Weekend table

Here's how teams rank on the all-time Magic Weekend table. Photo: James Hardisty

Played 16, won 10, drew one, lost five. Points 21.

2. Huddersfield Giants

Played 16, won 10, drew one, lost five. Points 21. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Played 15, won 10, drew none, lost five. Points 20.

3. Castleford Tigers

Played 15, won 10, drew none, lost five. Points 20. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19.

4. St Helens

Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19.

5. Warrington Wolves

Played 16, won nine, drew one, lost six. Points 19. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Played 16, won nine, drew none, lost seven. Points 18.

6. Leeds Rhinos

Played 16, won nine, drew none, lost seven. Points 18. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

