Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has been named in England’s initial 19-man squad for this weekend’s first Test against Samoa.

Newman is set for his fifth England cap, after playing in all three Tests against Tonga last autumn and June’s mid-season international in France. He is the only Rhinos player included in the squad for Sunday’s game at Wigan.

The NRL trio of Herbie Farnworth, Kai Pearce-Paul and Dominic Young are all in line to make their first England appearances since the World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa two years ago. Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley is also included, along with Yorkshireman Tom Burgess who left South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the 2024 season to join Huddersfield Giants.

Harry Newman seen in training with England this week. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Three Wigan Warriors men - half-back Harry Smith, prop Ethan Havard and second-row Junior Nsemba - are in contention to feature on their home ground. England will be captained by Wigan-born Warrington Wolves play-maker George Williams.

England coach Shaun Wane said: “It has been great to be back in camp with the players this week and I can’t wait for them to get back out on the field on Sunday wearing that England jersey. I’ve had to make some difficult decisions selecting my squad for this weekend as we have real competition for places and everyone across the 24-man squad can make a strong case to be involved. I’m really happy with how we’ll line-up and I’m confident in the players I have picked to rise to what will be a tough challenge against Samoa.”

England men’s squad v Samoa: from Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Ben Currie, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Mike McMeeken, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.