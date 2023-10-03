Leeds Rhinos book place in Wheelchair Super League Grand Final
Rhinos, the league leaders, booked a place in the October 15 decider with a 54-44 semi-final win over Halifax Panthers.
That was sweet revenge for Rhinos against the side who beat them in the last game of this year’s league campaign and the 2022 title decider.
Second-placed London Roosters play host to Wigan Warriors this weekend in the second semi-final.
Butler scored five tries in the defeat of Halifax, at the end of a week when he was nominated for the sport’s Wheels of Steel and young player of the year awards.
Butler, who was also named Rhinos’ player of the year, insisted: “I don’t have a preference who we play in the decider.
“Both teams have different dynamics, but whoever gets through, we know we will have to give them our utmost respect.”
Of beating Panthers, who gave Leeds some anxious moments late in the game after trailing 30-2 at half-time, Butler added: “We built it up all week and said it was a final before the final.
“We knew it would go down to the wire and we had to make sure we had enough left in the tank. When we played them at Magic in Manchester, it was very similar - we had a good first half and then they started to come back. We just tried to stop that, we stuck at it for each other.”
Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward crossed twice in the semi-final win and other try scorers were Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins, who also kicked nine goals.
Rob Hawkins scored three ties and eight goals from as many attempts for Panthers, Jeremy Bourson also notched a hat-trick and Wayne Boardman got their other touchdown.