A recent magazine article suggested Thompson and his family were set to return home when his contract ends this autumn.

But the 33-year-old said that was a misunderstanding and confirmed: “We are just taking the kids home [for a visit] to see our family.

“I am not leaving, whether I stay at Rhinos or somewhere else, we definitely want to stay one or two more years in the United Kingdom, still playing rugby league here.”

Bodene Thompson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Of his situation at Leeds, Thompson added: “Nothing has been talked about, I am just playing week to week and making sure my footy’s the best it can be.

“When it comes to that stuff, I don’t worry. When it happens, it happens and I’ll address it then. It will sort itself out.”

Thompson had possibly his finest game for Leeds in last Friday’s 40-4 win at one of his former clubs, Warrington Wolves. Starting in the second-row, he got over for one try, had another disallowed and said: “I am starting to find my groove a bit.

“It has been very enjoyable since Jonesy [Jamie Jones-Buchanan who had a spell as interim-coach] and Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] have taken over.

Bodene Thjompson. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Now Rohan has got the helm, everything has been running really well and I’ve just been enjoying my football.”

Thompson has spent most of this season as a substitute prop, but admitted it was good to return to the second-row last week.

“I enjoyed it, I played there my whole career so it was nice being back in the back-row,” he stated.

“It was really enjoyable, I would have stayed on for the last 10 minutes, but my calves started cramping so I had to come off.

Bodene Thompson. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’m not used to playing 80 minutes and you do a bit more running in the back-row. I hadn’t played there for a couple of years, since the first year I came over from Toronto, but I’ve trained there for the last two weeks so it has been all good.

“The position is a little bit different, I am not coming off the bench, playing 20 or 30 minutes, so it is a bit more running, but it’s good.”

Thompson “thought I got there” for the touchdown which was ruled out as a double-movement. Of the one that was given, he recalled: “I snuck down the short side and got one anyway.”

Last Friday was Rhinos’ highest score since last August and Thompson hailed a “very rounded team performance”.

He added: “Everyone played their part. The best part was our defence, which was really good, calm - especially in the scramble.

“They made a few breaks, but if you watch, there were more pink jerseys in the frame than their jerseys so that just goes to show it means a lot to our team, getting everyone back where needed.”

But Thompson warned the important thing now is to back that effort up on Friday, at an in-form Huddersfield Giants side who scored two tries in the final three minutes of normal time to salvage a draw at Headingley over Easter.

“They are a different kettle of fish,” Thompson noted. “They attack a bit differently and they’ve got trick plays in them. You know they are going to get to the end of sets and kick into the corner, they are a high-completion kind of team.