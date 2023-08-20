Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos beaten by Catalans Dragons in Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos’ long reign as Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup champions is over.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 21:05 BST

Rhinos, who had held the trophy since 2019, were outplayed 66-20 by Catalans Dragons in Sunday’s final at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.

After trailing 18-0 early on, Leeds cut the gap to eight points, but two tries just before the break proved crucial. Catalans led 30-10 at half-time and never looked like losing their big advantage in the second period.

Rhinos’ try scorers were Nathan Mullhall, Josh Butler, Nathan Collins – who tagged on two goals – and captain Jodie Boyd-Ward.

