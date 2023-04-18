News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Leeds Rhinos back plans to scrap Super League promotion and relegation

Leeds Rhinos will back proposals to “re-imagine” rugby league at a meeting on Wednesday.

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Clubs are set to vote on sports marketing giants IMG’s plans to introduce a grading system from 2025, scrapping automatic promotion and relegation to and from Betfred Super League, when the Rugby League Council gather in Huddersfield.

The proposal is expected to pass, but Wakefield Trinity are among clubs who have indicated they plan to vote against.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clubs granted an A-licence - likely to include Rhinos - will be immune from relegation The team finishing bottom of Super League club will survive if their own B-grade score is higher than that of the second-tier champions.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Clubs urged to back Super League grading system

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said his initial reservations, largely around the possibility of the Championship Grand Final winners being denied promotion, have been calmed during a “comprehensive” consultation process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were one or two areas of concern that I shared with a number of other clubs,” Hetherington told the PA news agency.

“But RFL Commercial and IMG have listened and provided clarity and if any club is still unsure they need to ask themselves why.

“The answer we received on the issue of promotion and relegation was a comprehensive one and it is clear that the chances of that happening [the Championship Grand Final winners being denied promotion] are very remote.”

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter, who will leave his role at the end of this season, has insisted “key issues” still need to be resolved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas has also voiced concerns, claiming the proposals are biased towards existing Super League clubs.

Related topics:Super LeagueMichael CarterWakefield Trinity