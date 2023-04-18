Clubs are set to vote on sports marketing giants IMG’s plans to introduce a grading system from 2025, scrapping automatic promotion and relegation to and from Betfred Super League, when the Rugby League Council gather in Huddersfield.

The proposal is expected to pass, but Wakefield Trinity are among clubs who have indicated they plan to vote against.

Clubs granted an A-licence - likely to include Rhinos - will be immune from relegation The team finishing bottom of Super League club will survive if their own B-grade score is higher than that of the second-tier champions.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said his initial reservations, largely around the possibility of the Championship Grand Final winners being denied promotion, have been calmed during a “comprehensive” consultation process.

“There were one or two areas of concern that I shared with a number of other clubs,” Hetherington told the PA news agency.

“But RFL Commercial and IMG have listened and provided clarity and if any club is still unsure they need to ask themselves why.

“The answer we received on the issue of promotion and relegation was a comprehensive one and it is clear that the chances of that happening [the Championship Grand Final winners being denied promotion] are very remote.”

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter, who will leave his role at the end of this season, has insisted “key issues” still need to be resolved.

