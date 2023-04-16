The first of the recommendations from sports marketing experts IMG’s ‘Reimagining Rugby League’ plan will be considered at a Rugby League Council meeting on Wednesday.

The board of Rugby League Commercial has strongly recommended the sport’s clubs and community representatives “seize the opportunity” presented by the proposals.

The RL Council gave overwhelming support to the realignment of rugby league in early 2022 – which led to the formation of RL Commercial – and to the subsequent 12-year strategic partnership with IMG.

Rugby League Chairman Frank Slevin. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

This week’s vote will be on the first recommendation arising from that partnership, the introduction of a club grading system to determine membership of the elite club competition from 2025.

Frank Slevin, the chairman of RL Commercial, said: “As a board, we are unanimous in offering the club grading model our full backing.

“We considered the model at our meeting earlier this month, before recommending it to the board of the Rugby Football League for consideration and approval by Wednesday’s meeting of the RFL Council.

“We are all excited by the potential of this first recommendation, which is truly innovative in the changes it would make to the landscape of rugby league’s competition structure, while ensuring all clubs can thrive in that structure.

“There is so much positivity around the sport at the moment, with attendances up across the Super League and the Championship, especially after an outstanding Easter weekend, new investment in a number of clubs and new teams and players being attracted to the sport, especially in women’s, girls’ and wheelchair rugby league.