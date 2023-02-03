Handley will turn 27 on February 16, the day Rhinos begin their new Betfred Super League campaign away to Warrington Wolves and is now the club’s longest-serving player.

This is the fifth successive season he has worn the number five jersey, but the former England winger has started at full-back in the three warm-up games so far and reckons being able to fill more than one role benefits him and the team.

“It has been pretty decent,” Handley - who has had spells at full-back and centre in the past - said of pre-season so far.

Ash Handley is closed down during Rhinos' game at Leigh two weeks ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I’ve been training and playing at full-back so I’ve been learning a new position, which has been very enjoyable. It has been pretty tough as well, so it has been a good pre-season.”

Though he could move into the halves if either Blake Austin or Aidan Sezer is injured, Richie Myler remains Rhinos’ first-choice full-back and was awarded the number one shirt for 2023.

That trio are included in an initial 22-man squad for Sunday’s final warm-up game at Hull KR, which could mean Handley shifting back to a wing if they all start.

“I don’t really know the situation,” Handley said of coach Rohan Smith’s selection plans for when the competitive action starts in less than two weeks’ time.

Ash Handley gets the ball away against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I think he’s just trying to add a few strings to everyone’s bow, so they can play different positions.

“I think he wants to have a big variety of people to pick from; rather than one-17 and the add ons, it is more of a group effort.”

Of how his new role has gone so far, Handley added: “I am confident with it and it has been good being able to learn and practice and play there.

“I’ve played there a couple of times before, but not really had to learn the ins and outs, I’ve just been thrown in, so I have been enjoying it.”

Ash Handley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Handley also reckons practising and playing at full-back during pre-season will benefit him if and when he moves back to his more familiar role.

“I think once you play in other positions you get more of an understanding, you sort of realise what the person will need from you,” he said.

“If Dicky [Myler] is playing full-back and I am playing on the wing, I’ll have a better idea of where he might want me, from playing full-back a little bit as well. It’s just adding little tweaks to it.”

Most of Rhinos’ current injury concerns are among their back-five, with centres Harry Newman and Nene Macdonald and back-up full-back Luke Hooley all set to miss round one.

Derrell Olpherts, signed from Castleford Tigers to play either centre or wing, was ill last week and will sit out Sunday’s game, but three-quarter David Fusitu’a is set to make his first appearance of pre-season.

Handley insisted Leeds will have a strong backline against Warrington, whoever plays. He said: “We’ll see who he puts out there, we’ve got six or seven people who can play in those positions now so if players aren’t fit I am sure we’ll be okay.”

Rhinos reached the Grand Final last year after making the worst start to a season in the club’s history.

Handley insisted they aren’t putting pressure on themselves ahead of the fixture at Warrington and aren’t concerned by higher expectations this term.

“We’ll take it game by game at the start of the year and see how it goes and go from there,” he pledged.

“But we are obviously looking to be back up there. We’ll probably play with more than 17 [on Sunday], but it’ll be good to see what our strongest team will look like.

“It will be a good indicator. I think we’ve got more depth in the squad this year and more cover. When people [were injured] a few years ago we were struggling without them, but now there’s quite a few who can slot in, so we’re looking healthy.”

Young players at the bottom end of the full-time squad have gone well in pre-season and that is another positive sign, according to Handley.

Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts and Alfie Edgell are all in this week’s squad and Handley stressed: