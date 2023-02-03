Broadbent says it was his decision to leave Leeds and he is now ready to establish himself as a senior player with Tigers.

The 22-year-old earned an England Knights call-up after a breakthrough year for Rhinos in 2021, when he scored nine tries in 14 games and was voted the YEP Shooting Star as Leeds’ most impressive young player.

But the versatile back featured only five times last season and joined Featherstone Rovers for the second half of the campaign before moving to Tigers on a two-year deal.

Rhinos academy product Jack Broadbent is now on board at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am loving it here,” Broadbent said of his new club. “Pre-season has been really good, I’ve really taken to the coaches and the players are a really tight-knit group. I feel like it has been a great change and something I definitely needed.”

After making a big impression in 2021, Broadbent admitted his time at Rhinos last year was “really frustrating”.

He recalled: “I probably didn’t get the game time I wanted in the first half of the year, but I signed for Featherstone and in the second part of the year, under [Rovers coach] Brian McDermott, I learned a lot.

“I really got on with the lads at Fev and at the back end of the year things really looked up for me, it was a really positive thing to build on coming into pre-season with Cas.”

Jack Broadbent scores for Rhinos against Castleford at the Jungle in 2021. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Broadbent confirmed it was his choice to leave Rhinos and the decision was made before Rohan Smith took over as coach in May.

“I just feel like I needed a change of environment,” he said. “I’d been there since I was 15 and I feel it’s the perfect time to change.

“You can get stuck in a bit of a rut, being seen as a younger player, but coming here I am probably valued a bit more as a senior player and it gives you a boost in confidence. I am really enjoying it.”

Broadbent bagged a brace of tries in Tigers’ 38-4 win at Whitehaven last weekend, having crossed in his first appearance, a defeat at Featherstone, on New Year’s Eve.

Jack Broadbent celebrates scoring for England Knights against Jamaica at Castleford two years ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I feel like I’ve had two pretty strong games, playing in not my usual position,” Broadbent reflected.

“I played the Fev game at half and a little bit at full-back and I played the first half at Whitehaven at half-back and the second half at centre.

“I think that’s a key aspect for me, I need to keep those skills in other positions so if I am not making the starting 13 a bench spot could maybe be there for me this year.”

Tigers have made only limited changes to their squad since finishing one place outside the play-offs in 2022, following a last-gasp loss at Leeds in their final game.

Broadbent, though, believes they are capable of challenging for honours. He said: “People can say what they want about it being an ageing squad and that sort of thing, but with age comes experience.

“We have got a mix of youth and enthusiasm as well and I think we have got a formula to excel.

“Our off-field staff - our strength and conditioners and physios - are on top of the game and if they can keep us fit and on the field I feel like we can really build into it and have a strong year.”

Tigers kick off their Betfred Super League campaign away to Hull on Sunday, February 19, but one date already highlighted in Braodbent’s calendar is March 16.

That’s the evening Rhinos visit the Jungle for the first of at least three meetings between the sides this year.

“I’ve already played against one of my old teams in Fev,” Broadbent remarked. “It is something you look forward to, but I just look forward to playing week-in, week-out. I’ll probably try and treat it like a normal game and try to not put too much pressure on it.”

There is a colony of ex-Leeds players at Castleford now, with Muizz Mustapha having moved over in the off-season, Alex Mellor last June and Alex Sutcliffe at the end of 2021.

“People are always getting into us, saying Leeds lads stick together,” Broadbent joked. “We have obviously got a close relationship from Leeds and I feel like we can bring that to the field here and do something good with it.