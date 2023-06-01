Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Leeds Rhinos are main attraction as golden-point extra-time proves hit with Sky TV viewers

Leeds Rhinos have been involved in both this season’s most-watched league and cup matches.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

And viewing figures last weekend suggest golden-point extra-time is a big hit with armchair fans.

Live coverage of Rhinos’ thrilling 13-12 home defeat by St Helens last Friday attracted Sky Sports’ second-biggest peak audience of the campaign, beaten only by the Thursday night Betfred Super League opener between Warrington and Leeds in February.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Derrell Olpherts makes 'crack on' pledge ahead of Magic Weekend de...
Rhinos' home clash with St Helens last week attracted Sky TV's highest peak audience of the season so far. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' home clash with St Helens last week attracted Sky TV's highest peak audience of the season so far. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Rhinos' home clash with St Helens last week attracted Sky TV's highest peak audience of the season so far. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Viewing figures reached their maximum during the 10 minutes of extra-time, when Rhinos were sunk by Lewis Dodd’s golden-point drop goal with just 32 seconds remaining.

It was a similar story the previous night, with the audience for Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors hitting its height in sudden-death overtime.

Two weeks ago, the BBC One audience for Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan reached more than 600,000, making it this season’s most-viewed televised game.

Away from Super League, Viaplay attracted their biggest Betfred Championship peak audience figure of the season for the Summer Bash showdown between York Knights and Featherstone Rovers.

Sky TV viewers tuned in to see Rhinos' extra-time showdown with Saints, won by Lewis Dodd's 90th minute drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Sky TV viewers tuned in to see Rhinos' extra-time showdown with Saints, won by Lewis Dodd's 90th minute drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sky TV viewers tuned in to see Rhinos' extra-time showdown with Saints, won by Lewis Dodd's 90th minute drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RFL say all six matches in Super League round 13 attracted a higher gate than the last time the fixture was played.

Related topics:RhinosWigan WarriorsSuper LeagueLeedsWarringtonSky Sports