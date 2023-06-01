And viewing figures last weekend suggest golden-point extra-time is a big hit with armchair fans.

Live coverage of Rhinos’ thrilling 13-12 home defeat by St Helens last Friday attracted Sky Sports’ second-biggest peak audience of the campaign, beaten only by the Thursday night Betfred Super League opener between Warrington and Leeds in February.

Rhinos' home clash with St Helens last week attracted Sky TV's highest peak audience of the season so far. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Viewing figures reached their maximum during the 10 minutes of extra-time, when Rhinos were sunk by Lewis Dodd’s golden-point drop goal with just 32 seconds remaining.

It was a similar story the previous night, with the audience for Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors hitting its height in sudden-death overtime.

Two weeks ago, the BBC One audience for Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan reached more than 600,000, making it this season’s most-viewed televised game.

Away from Super League, Viaplay attracted their biggest Betfred Championship peak audience figure of the season for the Summer Bash showdown between York Knights and Featherstone Rovers.

Sky TV viewers tuned in to see Rhinos' extra-time showdown with Saints, won by Lewis Dodd's 90th minute drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

