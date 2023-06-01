Leeds Rhinos are main attraction as golden-point extra-time proves hit with Sky TV viewers
And viewing figures last weekend suggest golden-point extra-time is a big hit with armchair fans.
Live coverage of Rhinos’ thrilling 13-12 home defeat by St Helens last Friday attracted Sky Sports’ second-biggest peak audience of the campaign, beaten only by the Thursday night Betfred Super League opener between Warrington and Leeds in February.
Viewing figures reached their maximum during the 10 minutes of extra-time, when Rhinos were sunk by Lewis Dodd’s golden-point drop goal with just 32 seconds remaining.
It was a similar story the previous night, with the audience for Hull KR’s clash with Wigan Warriors hitting its height in sudden-death overtime.
Two weeks ago, the BBC One audience for Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan reached more than 600,000, making it this season’s most-viewed televised game.
Away from Super League, Viaplay attracted their biggest Betfred Championship peak audience figure of the season for the Summer Bash showdown between York Knights and Featherstone Rovers.
The RFL say all six matches in Super League round 13 attracted a higher gate than the last time the fixture was played.