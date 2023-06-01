Rhinos will go into Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers, at Newcastle’s St James’s Park, having won only one of their last five games in Betfred Super League and the Challenge Cup.

They also have a lengthy casualty list, but Olpherts insists last week’s performance in the 13-12 golden-point defeat by St Helens was a step in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds lost three players to injury and had James McDonnell sent-off, but held Saints to 12-12 after 80 minutes and were beaten by a drop goal in the final minute of extra-time.

Derrell Olpherts, playing for Castleford, is tackled by Rhinos' Corey Johnson and Matt Prior at the 2022 Magic Weekend in Newcastle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That was a tough one to take, but Olpherts stressed: “We can’t be too down on ourselves. We only had 14 players for quite a long time, we had one sub and people playing out of position everywhere.

“The effort from the boys was outstanding and we were just unlucky. It could have gone either way, unfortunately it didn’t go our way, but we can be proud of our effort.

“We had three players injured in the first 30 minutes, the spine got changed, but we took them down to the wire and lost by a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a couple of chances to nail it and unfortunately we didn’t, but we can take positives from our effort areas and digging deep for one another.”

Derrell Olpherts, right with Nene Macdonald, featured in Rhinos' defeat by Castleford at the Jungle two months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Both Rhinos’ meetings with Saints this year have been decided by a single point, with Blake Austin’s drop goal snatching the spoils for Leeds in March.

That and performances in wins over Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons have shown what Rhinos are capable of when they get their game right, Olpherts believes.

He said: “We are definitely capable of doing something this year and I’ve no doubt we will. We will just crack on and go again into battle on Saturday. Hopefully some of the [injured] boys pull through and we get some boys back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game is a big one for Olpherts who played for Tigers in their Magic Weekend loss to Leeds last year.

Derrell Olpherts scored Rhinos' first try of this season, in round one at Warrington. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He said. “I played at Newcastle for a couple of years and used to go watch Magic Weekend when I was playing up there. I’ve played there a couple of times as well and I love it. It is a good spectacle for the game.”

Olpherts joined Rhinos from Tigers in the off-season on a two-year contract. He has scored two tries in nine appearances and is two matches into his comeback following more than a month on the casualty list.

“I tore my soleus,” he recalled. “I had about five weeks out, played one week in the reserves then came back in [against Wigan in the Challenge Cup].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad