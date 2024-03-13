Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jones died last week, aged 92, following a short illness. Signed by Leeds from Welsh rugby union in 1952, he scored 2,920 points - from 144 tries and 1,244 goals - in 385 games until leaving to become player-coach at Australian club Wentworthville in March, 1964. A British Lion in both codes, he is widely regarded as one of British rugby’s finest players.

After returning to Leeds from Australia in the early 1970s, Jones had a spell on the club’s coaching staff and was well-known to generations of school pupils as a maths teacher in the city. Now Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has urged YEP readers to pen their own tributes to Jones.

Lewis Jones, right, in his playing days with Leeds. Picture by Andrew Varley/Varley Picture Agency.

Hetherington said: “We want to hear from fans who saw him play or knew Lewis or who might have been taught by him. We will collate those and pass them on to his family.”

Of Friday’s commemoration, Hetherington confirmed: “Former players who played with and against Lewis will be coming to the game on Friday, people like Alan Smith - who made his debut in 1962 for Leeds and is now president of the players’ association.

“Derek Hallas - who played alongside Lewis in the 1961 Championship final - will be there and Ron Cowan is coming down from Scotland. Our players’ association have extended an invitation to all players who played with or against Lewis or knew him, because he came to every game. People like Colin Maskill, Neil Lean and Kevin Dick have all said they’ll be there.”

Several former Welsh rugby league players are expected to attend, along with ex-Leeds Tykes coach

Lewis Jones seen at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day, 2023, when Leeds Rhinos played Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

Phil Davies who will representing Wales rugby union; Fran Cotton, on behalf of the British and Irish Lions and Keith Thomas, of Jones’ hometown club Gorseinon RFC. The Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Al Garthwaite, Ed Anderson, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and Andrew Jones MP are also on the guest list.