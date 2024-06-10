Leeds Rhinos announce press conference to reveal new sporting director

Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos’ new sporting director will be unveiled this morning.

Rhinos have announced a press conference for 11am at AMT Headingley to reveal the individual who will take over from chief executive Gary Hetherington as head of the club’s rugby department. A statement said: “The sporting director will provide strategic direction, leadership and oversight of the rugby department at Leeds Rhinos as a member of the club’s board of directors.

"The new wide-ranging role will oversee all age grades at the club along with support for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s RL development plan. The sporting director will oversee the rugby league operation, providing leadership for the coaching and playing staff in line with the club’s strategy and vision, management of salary cap compliance, player and staff recruitment and retention, and the youth development and medical departments.”

