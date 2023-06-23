Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Leeds Rhinos and RFL mourn Hall of Fame member Bev Risman after death aged 85

Leeds Rhinos are mourning one of the club’s all-time great, Bev Risman, who has died aged 85.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

A minute’s silence will be held before tonight’s (Friday’s) Betfred Super League fixture between Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at Headingley, with players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

Son of rugby league legend Gus Risman, Bev spent five seasons with Leeds - from February, 1966 to February, 1970 - scoring 20 tries and 611 goals in 162 appearances. His points tally of 1,282 is the sixth-highest for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Risman, a full-back played rugby union for England and British Lions before switching codes to join Leigh in March, 1961.

Leeds great Bev Risman, who has died aged 85. Picture by YPN.Leeds great Bev Risman, who has died aged 85. Picture by YPN.
Leeds great Bev Risman, who has died aged 85. Picture by YPN.

He kicked four goals in Leeds’ 1968 Watersplash Challenge Cup final win over Wakefield Trinity and captained Great Britain in that year’s World Cup final.

He added four more successful kicks when Leeds beat Castleford in the following year’s Championship final, but his career was brought to an end by a knee injury in 1970.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos' greatest players honoured as 4 more set to join Hall of...

A member of Leeds' Hall of Fame, he was later heavily involved with rugby league in London and the south, initially as a development officer, then as manager at Fulham and a director of London Broncos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was the figurehead for the Student Rugby League as it developed in the 1980s and 1990s and was elected President of the RFL in 2010.

He joined the sport’s Roll of Honour in 2005, and was awarded the OBE in 2012 for services to rugby league.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the RFL and the sport, we send condolences to Bev Risman’s family and friends and we pay tribute to a man who made such a contribution to both codes of rugby as a player, and to rugby league in such a range of roles after his retirement.”

Related topics:RFLSuper LeagueHeadingleyHuddersfield Giants