Twenty four players have been honoured as among the greatest in Leeds Rhinos’ history.

That select band are members of the club’s Hall of Fame and four more will be inducted at a special ceremony on Sunday.

A celebration lunch at Headingley Stadium will also mark the 40th anniversary of Leeds’ 1983-84 JP Trophy-winning campaign.

Players from that team will be in attendance, alongside Hall of Fame members and the current squad.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, individuals must have played at least 150 games for Leeds, made an exceptional contribution to rugby in the city and achieved representative honours during their playing career.

Here’s a full list of the 24 current members. How many did you see play?

John Holmes (1969-90): Leeds greatest appearance maker, played for Leeds in four decades, World Cup winner and featured in 19 finals for his club.

A magnificent captain on the 1957 Challenge Cup-winning run and a try scorer as Leeds beat the Australian tourists in 1956.

Inspirational captain and dynamic hooker who spent more than 20 years at the club as player and coach, appeared in 14 finals and was inaugural 'Man of Steel' in 1977.

A former Wales and British Lions international in rugby union, he is Leeds' second-highest points and goals scorer and his 496 points in 1956-7 is still a club record.