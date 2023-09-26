Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC players fined over ref remarks as Salford and Huddersfield bosses punished

Three players - including a Leeds Rhinos star - and two coaches have been punished by the RFL after allegedly criticising match officials on social media.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos’ Sam Lisone, Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale and Jake Trueman of Hull FC were all accused by the sport’s compliance department of breaching operational rules and fined £500, with £250 suspended until the end of next season.

Lisone’s fine follows a comment on X - formerly known as Twitter - after Rhinos’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants last month, when he wrote: “Refs need to be held accountable just like players.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos forward Sam Lisone. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to each player from the governing body stated: “Please be aware that your position in the game as a Super League player clearly gives you significant standing within the sport and you should be more considered when discussing such matters.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has been fined £4,000 - £2,500 suspended until the end of the 2024 season - for comments following the Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on August 6.