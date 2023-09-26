Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC players fined over ref remarks as Salford and Huddersfield bosses punished

Three players - including a Leeds Rhinos star - and two coaches have been punished by the RFL after allegedly criticising match officials on social media.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
Rhinos’ Sam Lisone, Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale and Jake Trueman of Hull FC were all accused by the sport’s compliance department of breaching operational rules and fined £500, with £250 suspended until the end of next season.

Lisone’s fine follows a comment on X - formerly known as Twitter - after Rhinos’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants last month, when he wrote: “Refs need to be held accountable just like players.”

Rhinos forward Sam Lisone. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Rhinos forward Sam Lisone. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Rhinos forward Sam Lisone. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Letters to each player from the governing body stated: “Please be aware that your position in the game as a Super League player clearly gives you significant standing within the sport and you should be more considered when discussing such matters.”

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has been fined £4,000 - £2,500 suspended until the end of the 2024 season - for comments following the Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on August 6.

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson received a £500 fine, suspended until the end of the 2024 season, for his remarks after a game at Saints the following week.

