Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC players fined over ref remarks as Salford and Huddersfield bosses punished
Rhinos’ Sam Lisone, Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale and Jake Trueman of Hull FC were all accused by the sport’s compliance department of breaching operational rules and fined £500, with £250 suspended until the end of next season.
Lisone’s fine follows a comment on X - formerly known as Twitter - after Rhinos’ defeat at Huddersfield Giants last month, when he wrote: “Refs need to be held accountable just like players.”
Letters to each player from the governing body stated: “Please be aware that your position in the game as a Super League player clearly gives you significant standing within the sport and you should be more considered when discussing such matters.”
Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has been fined £4,000 - £2,500 suspended until the end of the 2024 season - for comments following the Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on August 6.
Huddersfield boss Ian Watson received a £500 fine, suspended until the end of the 2024 season, for his remarks after a game at Saints the following week.