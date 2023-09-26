Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man is charged, Leigh Leopards appeal, loophole boosts Wigan Warriors

A Leeds Rhinos player was among 12 charged following the final round of the regular Betfred Super League season.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST

Seven individuals were handed a penalty notice, including one from champions and play-off contenders St Helens.

Leigh Leopards are appealing against a charge which could keep one of their key players out of Friday’s elimination tie at Hull KR.

Three Wigan men also received a one-game suspension from the RFL’s match review panel. The trio will all be available for next week’s semi-final after serving their ban when Warriors face St Helens in this Sunday’s reserve grade Grand Final.

Here’s the full list of charges from Super League round 27.

Grade A dangerous contact: £250 fine; grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice.

1. Luke Gale (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A dangerous contact: £250 fine; grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A dangerous contact : £250 fine.

2. Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A dangerous contact : £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine; Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

3. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine; Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice.

4. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Grade B high tackle: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSuper LeagueSt HelensWiganHull KR