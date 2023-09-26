Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man is charged, Leigh Leopards appeal, loophole boosts Wigan Warriors
A Leeds Rhinos player was among 12 charged following the final round of the regular Betfred Super League season.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Seven individuals were handed a penalty notice, including one from champions and play-off contenders St Helens.
Leigh Leopards are appealing against a charge which could keep one of their key players out of Friday’s elimination tie at Hull KR.
Three Wigan men also received a one-game suspension from the RFL’s match review panel. The trio will all be available for next week’s semi-final after serving their ban when Warriors face St Helens in this Sunday’s reserve grade Grand Final.
Here’s the full list of charges from Super League round 27.
1 / 3