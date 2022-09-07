Rhinos faced a relegation battle after winning only one of their first 10 competitive matches, but snatched fifth place in Betfred Super League with 13 victories from their final 18.

They travel to fourth-placed Catalans Dragons for an elimination tie on Friday and Sezer said: “In the context of the season, we are where we want to be and that’s in the play-offs.”

But he stressed: “I think a club like Leeds demands success and as a playing group we want to challenge for things.

Aidan Sezer scored Rhinos' winning try at Catalans in July. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“We have got an opportunity now and the most important thing for us is to perform well as a team.

“We have probably been far from our best the last few weeks, but we’ve been getting results. Hopefully this week we perform well and get a result.”

Sezer was the match-winner when Rhinos beat Catalans 36-32 in extra-time at the end of July.

He missed last week’s return to Stade Gilbert Brutus, which Rhinos lost 32-18, through suspension, but his try clinched the victory over Castleford Tigers to seal a place in the play-offs.

Aidan Sezer also scored the match-winning try for Rhinos against Castleford last week. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

“It’ll be a tough game down there, but we are used to the travel now,” Sezer said.

“It is only going to help us, the experience of the day and the trip.

“We got a win there the first time around and the boys fell a bit short the second time, but we know what it entails and it will be good for our preparation.”

Rhinos have learned lessons from last week's defeat at Catalans, Aidan Sezer says. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Sezer’s golden-point try six weeks ago secured Rhinos’ first win at Catalans since 2017, after they trailed 30-6 in the second-half and had prop Matt Prior sent-off.

They staged a mini-fightback during last week’s visit, having been 28-6 behind at half-time and Sezer reckons lessons have been learned.

“Stopping their go-forward will help us,” he said. “Both times we’ve played there they have dominated us through the middle, their big bodies - [Sam] Kasiano, [Gil] Dudson and co.

“We need to tighten our defence and hopefully stop them and that will enable us to nullify the quality players in their attack line.”

Rhinos are beginning to make a habit of late comebacks, but Sezer admitted they don’t want to be chasing the game this week.

He said: “We’ve always come back pretty good in the second half, we’ve been doing that against most opposition all year.

“We just need to make sure we start fast against Catalans and nullifying their big men when they are full of juice will help us get the result.”

But being able to win games at the death has given Rhinos confidence for their play-off campaign, Sezer admitted.

He said: “The belief in the group was always there.

“It was far from a good performance against Cas, but we got the job done and now we’ve got an opportunity to go again.

“I think regular-season form goes out of the window when it comes to the play-offs.