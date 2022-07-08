Captain Kruise Leeming misses out because of a foot injury suffered in last week's record win at Hull, so Smith will need to make a change at hooker.

He has options with Brad Dwyer, who has been left out of the past two games, included in an initial 20-man squad, alongside fellow hooker Corey Johnson and Jarrod O'Connor who started there the last time Leeming did not feature.

Johnson is in Bradford Bulls' initial squad to play Newcastle Thunder - in Newcastle - on Friday, so the decision would seem to be whether Dwyer starts or is used as an impact player off the bench.

Here's a predicted 17.

1. Richie Myler (full-back) He had such a good game at No 1 last week it's unlikely there'll be a change.

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) There's only two wingers in the 20 and Fusitu'a is in good form.

3. Zak Hardaker (centre) Harry Newman is still suspended and Myler at full-back with Hardaker in the centres was a winning combination at Hull.

4. Liam Sutcliffe (centre) Had a good game at centre in his return to the team last week.