Captain Kruise Leeming misses out because of a foot injury suffered in last week's record win at Hull, so Smith will need to make a change at hooker.
He has options with Brad Dwyer, who has been left out of the past two games, included in an initial 20-man squad, alongside fellow hooker Corey Johnson and Jarrod O'Connor who started there the last time Leeming did not feature.
Johnson is in Bradford Bulls' initial squad to play Newcastle Thunder - in Newcastle - on Friday, so the decision would seem to be whether Dwyer starts or is used as an impact player off the bench.
Here's a predicted 17.