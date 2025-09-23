Leeds Rhinos ace pipped as Leigh Leopards star scoops top award

A Leeds Rhinos player has been pipped to one of rugby league’s most prestigious awards.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Jake Connor was a “close runner up” in voting for the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association player of the year honour, which was won by Leigh Leopards’ half-back Lachlan Lam. Jai Field was third and his Wigan Warriors’ teammate Bevan French tied with Hull KR duo Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten for fourth.

Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller also received votes, along with two more Hull KR players, Arthur Mourgue and ex-Leeds man Elliot Minchella, plus Hull FC’s Herman Ese’ese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor was runner-up in voting for the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association player of the year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Lam missed out to Connor and Lewis for a half-back spot in this year’s Betfred Super League Dream Team. Connor - who was last week named Rhinos’ player of the year - is expected to be on the Man of Steel shortlist when it is announced tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Leeds’ Ruby Bruce has been shortlisted for the Betfred Women’s Super League young player honour. Bruce is in contention to become the third consecutive Leeds winner of the award, following Caitlin Casey in 2023 and Bella Sykes last year.

She is up against the Wigan Warriors’ pairing of Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe, who have both also been nominated for the 2025 Woman of Steel prize. Nominees for the men’s young player trophy are: George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants), Lewis Martin (Hull FC), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) and Harry Robertson (St Helens). Coach of the year nominees will be announced on Thursday.